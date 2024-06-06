Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹341, closed at ₹331.4 with a high of ₹342.3 and a low of ₹315.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹330,607.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹395 and ₹173.55 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 1,617,115 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's stock price has increased by 3.52% to reach ₹352.95, in line with other companies in the sector. Adani Power, Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.65% and 0.44% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|352.95
|12.0
|3.52
|395.0
|173.55
|342243.83
|Adani Power
|777.7
|51.55
|7.1
|896.75
|230.95
|299954.22
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|303.1
|4.35
|1.46
|346.9
|175.84
|281901.19
|Adani Green Energy
|1883.15
|55.55
|3.04
|2173.65
|816.0
|298297.08
|Tata Power
|433.4
|10.75
|2.54
|464.3
|214.25
|138557.63
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, thus traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹350.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹359.4. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹359.4 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ntpc has increased by 1.89% and is currently trading at ₹347.40. Over the past year, Ntpc shares have gained 94.41% to reach ₹347.40. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 21.66% to 22620.35 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.47%
|3 Months
|-3.5%
|6 Months
|21.31%
|YTD
|9.59%
|1 Year
|94.41%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|350.3
|Support 1
|323.7
|Resistance 2
|359.4
|Support 2
|306.2
|Resistance 3
|376.9
|Support 3
|297.1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 8.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 198.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 1617 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹342.3 & ₹315.2 yesterday to end at ₹331.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.