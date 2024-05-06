Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Dips in Negative Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Dips in Negative Trading Today

26 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.41 %. The stock closed at 365.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price TodayPremium
Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 372.7 and closed at 369.35. The high for the day was 380.4, while the low was 360.55. The market capitalization stood at 354025.28 crore. The 52-week high was at 380.4, and the low was at 171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1648449 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:49:13 PM IST

Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -39.49% lower than yesterday

The volume of Ntpc traded until 1 PM is 39.49% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 357.05, a decrease of 2.2%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:39:56 PM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 357.02 and 354.47 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 354.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 357.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.73Support 1353.58
Resistance 2358.77Support 2352.47
Resistance 3359.88Support 3350.43
06 May 2024, 01:12:20 PM IST

Ntpc share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.17%; Futures open interest increased by 3.15%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Ntpc, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:08:09 PM IST

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock had a low price of 354.45 and a high price of 368.75 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:47:53 PM IST

Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -46.03% lower than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded until 12 AM is 46.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 356.85, a decrease of 2.26%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 357.83 and 353.78 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 353.78 and selling near hourly resistance at 357.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1357.02Support 1354.47
Resistance 2358.28Support 2353.18
Resistance 3359.57Support 3351.92
06 May 2024, 12:27:39 PM IST

Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:20:00 PM IST

Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days362.44
10 Days357.82
20 Days355.66
50 Days342.93
100 Days325.42
300 Days277.25
06 May 2024, 12:13:46 PM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹356.3, down -2.41% from yesterday's ₹365.1

The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of 357.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 348.68. If the stock price breaks the second support of 348.68 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:52:06 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -44.52% lower than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded by 11 AM is 44.52% lower than yesterday, with the price at 355.2, a decrease of 2.71%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upturn, while a negative price trend with high volume could indicate further price decline.

06 May 2024, 11:37:01 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 364.6 and 354.3 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, like buying near the hourly support of 354.3 and selling near the hourly resistance of 364.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1357.83Support 1353.78
Resistance 2360.32Support 2352.22
Resistance 3361.88Support 3349.73
06 May 2024, 11:20:51 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹357, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹365.1

The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of 357.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 348.68. If the stock price breaks the second support of 348.68 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:17:13 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NTPC's stock price dropped by 2.14% to reach 357.3, following a similar trend with its industry counterparts. Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power are also experiencing declines. The overall market indicators, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.2% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC357.3-7.8-2.14380.4171.9346461.88
Power Grid Corporation Of India306.55-4.15-1.34317.4172.54285110.01
Adani Green Energy1778.75-19.4-1.082016.0816.0281759.78
Adani Power593.5-10.9-1.8647.0214.0228909.39
Tata Power451.2-3.4-0.75464.3199.35144248.27
06 May 2024, 11:00:00 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 3.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 10:48:29 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -49.85% lower than yesterday

The volume of NTPC traded until 10 AM is 49.85% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 356.85, down by 2.26%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:34:08 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc touched a high of 366.3 & a low of 356.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1364.6Support 1354.3
Resistance 2370.6Support 2350.0
Resistance 3374.9Support 3344.0
06 May 2024, 10:12:11 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:53:34 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of NTPC has dropped by 1.99% to reach 357.85, following a similar trend seen in its industry peers like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also experienced a slight decline of 0.25% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC357.85-7.25-1.99380.4171.9346995.2
Power Grid Corporation Of India303.25-7.45-2.4317.4172.54282040.81
Adani Green Energy1765.85-32.3-1.82016.0816.0279716.38
Adani Power585.9-18.5-3.06647.0214.0225978.11
Tata Power445.0-9.6-2.11464.3199.35142266.14
06 May 2024, 09:41:12 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.15%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Ntpc indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, leading to a possible peak or reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.

06 May 2024, 09:30:03 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹365.2, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹365.1

Ntpc share price is at 365.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 357.07 and 377.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 357.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 377.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:18:37 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at 367.15. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant gain of 106.95% to 367.15. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.6%
3 Months7.1%
6 Months55.73%
YTD17.29%
1 Year106.95%
06 May 2024, 08:45:36 AM IST

Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1377.12Support 1357.07
Resistance 2388.78Support 2348.68
Resistance 3397.17Support 3337.02
06 May 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 1.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20129 k

The trading volume yesterday was 41.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1648 k.

06 May 2024, 08:02:23 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹369.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 380.4 & 360.55 yesterday to end at 369.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

