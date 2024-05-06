Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Dips in Negative Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹372.7 and closed at ₹369.35. The high for the day was ₹380.4, while the low was ₹360.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹354025.28 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹380.4, and the low was at ₹171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1648449 shares traded.
Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -39.49% lower than yesterday
The volume of Ntpc traded until 1 PM is 39.49% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹357.05, a decrease of 2.2%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 357.02 and 354.47 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 354.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 357.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.73
|Support 1
|353.58
|Resistance 2
|358.77
|Support 2
|352.47
|Resistance 3
|359.88
|Support 3
|350.43
Ntpc share price Today : Futures trading lower by -2.17%; Futures open interest increased by 3.15%
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Ntpc, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
The NTPC stock had a low price of ₹354.45 and a high price of ₹368.75 on the current day.
Ntpc share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -46.03% lower than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded until 12 AM is 46.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹356.85, a decrease of 2.26%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 357.83 and 353.78 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 353.78 and selling near hourly resistance at 357.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|357.02
|Support 1
|354.47
|Resistance 2
|358.28
|Support 2
|353.18
|Resistance 3
|359.57
|Support 3
|351.92
Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|362.44
|10 Days
|357.82
|20 Days
|355.66
|50 Days
|342.93
|100 Days
|325.42
|300 Days
|277.25
Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹356.3, down -2.41% from yesterday's ₹365.1
The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of ₹357.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹348.68. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹348.68 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -44.52% lower than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded by 11 AM is 44.52% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹355.2, a decrease of 2.71%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upturn, while a negative price trend with high volume could indicate further price decline.
Ntpc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 364.6 and 354.3 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, like buying near the hourly support of 354.3 and selling near the hourly resistance of 364.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|357.83
|Support 1
|353.78
|Resistance 2
|360.32
|Support 2
|352.22
|Resistance 3
|361.88
|Support 3
|349.73
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹357, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹365.1
The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of ₹357.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹348.68. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹348.68 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, NTPC's stock price dropped by 2.14% to reach ₹357.3, following a similar trend with its industry counterparts. Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power are also experiencing declines. The overall market indicators, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.2% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|357.3
|-7.8
|-2.14
|380.4
|171.9
|346461.88
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|306.55
|-4.15
|-1.34
|317.4
|172.54
|285110.01
|Adani Green Energy
|1778.75
|-19.4
|-1.08
|2016.0
|816.0
|281759.78
|Adani Power
|593.5
|-10.9
|-1.8
|647.0
|214.0
|228909.39
|Tata Power
|451.2
|-3.4
|-0.75
|464.3
|199.35
|144248.27
Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 3.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -49.85% lower than yesterday
The volume of NTPC traded until 10 AM is 49.85% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹356.85, down by 2.26%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc touched a high of 366.3 & a low of 356.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.6
|Support 1
|354.3
|Resistance 2
|370.6
|Support 2
|350.0
|Resistance 3
|374.9
|Support 3
|344.0
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.15%
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Ntpc indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, leading to a possible peak or reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹365.2, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹365.1
Ntpc share price is at ₹365.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹357.07 and ₹377.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹357.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 377.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at ₹367.15. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant gain of 106.95% to ₹367.15. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22,475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.6%
|3 Months
|7.1%
|6 Months
|55.73%
|YTD
|17.29%
|1 Year
|106.95%
Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|377.12
|Support 1
|357.07
|Resistance 2
|388.78
|Support 2
|348.68
|Resistance 3
|397.17
|Support 3
|337.02
Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20129 k
The trading volume yesterday was 41.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1648 k.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹369.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹380.4 & ₹360.55 yesterday to end at ₹369.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
