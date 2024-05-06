LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Dips in Negative Trading Today

26 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST Trade

Ntpc stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.41 %. The stock closed at 365.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.