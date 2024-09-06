Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹405.75 and closed at the same price, highlighting stability. The stock reached a high of ₹408.4 and a low of ₹401.95. With a market capitalization of ₹391,308.96 crore, NTPC's performance reflects significant investor interest. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹426.35 and a low of ₹227.75, with a trading volume of 915,170 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|406.62
|Support 1
|400.07
|Resistance 2
|410.78
|Support 2
|397.68
|Resistance 3
|413.17
|Support 3
|393.52
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹445.5, 10.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|12
|11
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 915 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹408.4 & ₹401.95 yesterday to end at ₹403.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.