Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹412.2 and closed at ₹413.2, with a high of ₹425 and a low of ₹412.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹402314.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹426.35, and the 52-week low was ₹211.85. The BSE volume for the day was 738,626 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|421.68
|Support 1
|409.98
|Resistance 2
|429.17
|Support 2
|405.77
|Resistance 3
|433.38
|Support 3
|398.28
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 8.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|7
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 738 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹425 & ₹412.2 yesterday to end at ₹414.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend