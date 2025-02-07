Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹322 and closed slightly lower at ₹319.55. The stock reached a high of ₹322.45 and a low of ₹311.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹303,360.67 crore, NTPC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 309,993 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|319.73
|Support 1
|308.43
|Resistance 2
|326.87
|Support 2
|304.27
|Resistance 3
|331.03
|Support 3
|297.13
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹430.0, 37.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹322.45 & ₹311.45 yesterday to end at ₹312.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend