Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -3.65 %. The stock closed at 339.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 342.35 and closed at 339.85, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of 342.35 and a low of 326.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 329,541.2 crore. Over the past year, NTPC's share price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 448.3 and a low of 296.55, with a trading volume of 628,795 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1336.75Support 1321.7
Resistance 2346.75Support 2316.65
Resistance 3351.8Support 3306.65
07 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 41.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
07 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13747 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 628 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹339.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 342.35 & 326.5 yesterday to end at 327.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

