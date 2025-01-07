Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹342.35 and closed at ₹339.85, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹342.35 and a low of ₹326.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹329,541.2 crore. Over the past year, NTPC's share price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹296.55, with a trading volume of 628,795 shares on BSE.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|336.75
|Support 1
|321.7
|Resistance 2
|346.75
|Support 2
|316.65
|Resistance 3
|351.8
|Support 3
|306.65
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 41.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 628 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹342.35 & ₹326.5 yesterday to end at ₹327.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend