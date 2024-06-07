Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 350 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 352.4 and closed at 350. The highest price reached during the day was 353.9, while the lowest was 347.65. The market capitalization stood at 342049.9 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was 395 and the low was 173.55. The BSE trading volume for the day was 405457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

07 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹350 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 353.9 & 347.65 yesterday to end at 350. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

