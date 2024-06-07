Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹352.4 and closed at ₹350. The highest price reached during the day was ₹353.9, while the lowest was ₹347.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹342049.9 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was ₹395 and the low was ₹173.55. The BSE trading volume for the day was 405457 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 in the last trading session. During this time, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 353.58 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹353.9 & ₹347.65 yesterday to end at ₹350. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.