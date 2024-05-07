Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 365.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at 368, closed at 365.1 with a high of 368.75 and a low of 354.45. The market capitalization stood at 345,831.6 crore. The 52-week high was 380.4 and the 52-week low was 171.9. The BSE volume was 634,085 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 3.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
07 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19764 k

The trading volume yesterday was 19.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 634 k.

07 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹365.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 368.75 & 354.45 yesterday to end at 365.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

