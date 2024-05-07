Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹368, closed at ₹365.1 with a high of ₹368.75 and a low of ₹354.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹345,831.6 crore. The 52-week high was ₹380.4 and the 52-week low was ₹171.9. The BSE volume was 634,085 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 3.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 19.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 634 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹368.75 & ₹354.45 yesterday to end at ₹365.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
