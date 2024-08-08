Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 414.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at 422.75 and closed at 414.9. The stock reached a high of 422.75 and a low of 414.95. The market capitalization was 403720.69 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was 426.35 and the 52-week low was 211.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,715,063 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC share price dropped by -0.80% today, trading at 413.00. Over the last year, NTPC shares saw a significant increase of 91.36% to 413.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to reach 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.07%
3 Months8.27%
6 Months25.88%
YTD33.79%
1 Year91.36%
08 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1420.12Support 1414.17
Resistance 2423.53Support 2411.63
Resistance 3426.07Support 3408.22
08 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 8.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121010
    Buy7788
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
08 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25929 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1715 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹414.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 422.75 & 414.95 yesterday to end at 416.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

