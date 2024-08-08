Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹422.75 and closed at ₹414.9. The stock reached a high of ₹422.75 and a low of ₹414.95. The market capitalization was ₹403720.69 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was ₹426.35 and the 52-week low was ₹211.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,715,063 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC share price dropped by -0.80% today, trading at ₹413.00. Over the last year, NTPC shares saw a significant increase of 91.36% to ₹413.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.98% to reach 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.07%
|3 Months
|8.27%
|6 Months
|25.88%
|YTD
|33.79%
|1 Year
|91.36%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|420.12
|Support 1
|414.17
|Resistance 2
|423.53
|Support 2
|411.63
|Resistance 3
|426.07
|Support 3
|408.22
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 8.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|10
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1715 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹422.75 & ₹414.95 yesterday to end at ₹416.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend