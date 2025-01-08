Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 08 2025 09:18:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.50 -0.64%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 788.65 -0.60%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,253.60 1.02%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 328.00 -0.26%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.95 0.19%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 327.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 326.65 and closed at 327.45, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 330.4 and a low of 325.1 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 317,565.8 crore, NTPC's performance remains robust, despite a 52-week high of 448.3 and a low of 296.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 394,949 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:16:22 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.14%, currently trading at 329.30. Over the past year, NTPC shares have appreciated by 3.84%, reaching 329.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.42%
3 Months-18.51%
6 Months-12.85%
YTD-1.42%
1 Year3.84%
08 Jan 2025, 09:06:09 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Sobha, NTPC, RVNL, Tata Steel, and Mankind Pharma

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-sobha-ntpc-rvnl-tata-steel-and-mankind-pharma-11736274733184.html

08 Jan 2025, 08:50:19 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1330.9Support 1325.65
Resistance 2333.25Support 2322.75
Resistance 3336.15Support 3320.4
08 Jan 2025, 08:30:01 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 41.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
08 Jan 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13896 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 394 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:05:34 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹327.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 330.4 & 325.1 yesterday to end at 328.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue