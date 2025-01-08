Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹326.65 and closed at ₹327.45, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹330.4 and a low of ₹325.1 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹317,565.8 crore, NTPC's performance remains robust, despite a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹296.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 394,949 shares.
Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.14%, currently trading at ₹329.30. Over the past year, NTPC shares have appreciated by 3.84%, reaching ₹329.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.42%
|3 Months
|-18.51%
|6 Months
|-12.85%
|YTD
|-1.42%
|1 Year
|3.84%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|330.9
|Support 1
|325.65
|Resistance 2
|333.25
|Support 2
|322.75
|Resistance 3
|336.15
|Support 3
|320.4
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 41.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 394 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹330.4 & ₹325.1 yesterday to end at ₹328.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend