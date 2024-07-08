Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 372.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at 374.65 and closed at 372.9. The stock reached a high of 381.3 and a low of 371.2 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 368,327.86 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was 395, and the 52-week low was 184.75. The BSE trading volume for NTPC was 995,942 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹372.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 381.3 & 371.2 yesterday to end at 372.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.