Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 416.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 416.8 and closed at 416.35. The high for the day was 417.05, while the low was 405.95. The market capitalization stood at 395,042.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 426.35 and the 52-week low was 211.85. The BSE volume for the day was 539,246 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25867 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 539 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹416.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 417.05 & 405.95 yesterday to end at 407.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

