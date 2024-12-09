Explore
Mon Dec 09 2024 09:34:01
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Surge as Market Shows Positive Momentum Today

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 369.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 369.95 and closed slightly lower at 369.05. The stock reached a high of 371.20 and dipped to a low of 368.30. With a market capitalization of 358,291.8 crore, NTPC's performance reflects a significant range within its 52-week high of 448.30 and low of 272.80. The BSE volume for the day was recorded at 274,132 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:32:58 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹370.7, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹369.45

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 370.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 368.27 and 371.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 368.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 371.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:20:52 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.95%, currently trading at 372.95. Over the past year, NTPC shares have surged by 30.20%, reaching 372.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.61%
3 Months-7.01%
6 Months2.47%
YTD18.75%
1 Year30.2%
09 Dec 2024, 09:02:03 AM IST

NTPC in talks with Maersk to sell green methanol for fuelling its ships

https://www.livemint.com/companies/ntpc-in-talks-with-maersk-to-sell-green-methanol-for-fuelling-its-ships-11733641622655.html

09 Dec 2024, 08:49:46 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1371.42Support 1368.27
Resistance 2372.88Support 2366.58
Resistance 3374.57Support 3365.12
09 Dec 2024, 08:31:39 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 25.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8877
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
09 Dec 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15496 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 274 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:05:32 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹369.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 371.2 & 368.3 yesterday to end at 369.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

