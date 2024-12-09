Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Surge as Market Shows Positive Momentum Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹369.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹369.05. The stock reached a high of ₹371.20 and dipped to a low of ₹368.30. With a market capitalization of ₹358,291.8 crore, NTPC's performance reflects a significant range within its 52-week high of ₹448.30 and low of ₹272.80. The BSE volume for the day was recorded at 274,132 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹370.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹368.27 and ₹371.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹368.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 371.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.95%, currently trading at ₹372.95. Over the past year, NTPC shares have surged by 30.20%, reaching ₹372.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.61%
|3 Months
|-7.01%
|6 Months
|2.47%
|YTD
|18.75%
|1 Year
|30.2%
https://www.livemint.com/companies/ntpc-in-talks-with-maersk-to-sell-green-methanol-for-fuelling-its-ships-11733641622655.html
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|371.42
|Support 1
|368.27
|Resistance 2
|372.88
|Support 2
|366.58
|Resistance 3
|374.57
|Support 3
|365.12
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 25.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 274 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹371.2 & ₹368.3 yesterday to end at ₹369.45. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.