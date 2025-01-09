Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 328.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 330.2 and closed at 328.85. The stock reached a high of 330.3 and a low of 322 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 318,632.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 448.3 and a 52-week low of 296.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 331,416 shares for NTPC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13950 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹328.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 330.3 & 322 yesterday to end at 325.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

