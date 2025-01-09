Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹330.2 and closed at ₹328.85. The stock reached a high of ₹330.3 and a low of ₹322 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹318,632.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a 52-week low of ₹296.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 331,416 shares for NTPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹330.3 & ₹322 yesterday to end at ₹325.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend