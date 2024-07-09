Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹381.85 and closed at ₹379.85. The high for the day was ₹381.85 and the low was ₹376.3. The market capitalization was ₹366,097.63 crore. The 52-week high was ₹395 and the 52-week low was ₹184.75. The BSE volume for the day was 588,060 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|380.18
|Support 1
|375.08
|Resistance 2
|383.27
|Support 2
|373.07
|Resistance 3
|385.28
|Support 3
|369.98
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹413.0, 9.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 588 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹381.85 & ₹376.3 yesterday to end at ₹379.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend