Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 09 Jul 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 379.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 381.85 and closed at 379.85. The high for the day was 381.85 and the low was 376.3. The market capitalization was 366,097.63 crore. The 52-week high was 395 and the 52-week low was 184.75. The BSE volume for the day was 588,060 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1380.18Support 1375.08
Resistance 2383.27Support 2373.07
Resistance 3385.28Support 3369.98
09 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 413.0, 9.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101110
    Buy8888
    Hold1100
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
09 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16561 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 588 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹379.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 381.85 & 376.3 yesterday to end at 379.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

