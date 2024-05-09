Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at ₹345.1 and closed at ₹349.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹358.5, while the lowest was ₹345.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹344,861.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹380.4 and the low was ₹171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 338,492 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 4.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 46.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 338 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹358.5 & ₹345.1 yesterday to end at ₹349.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
