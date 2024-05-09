Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 349.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at 345.1 and closed at 349.05. The highest price reached during the day was 358.5, while the lowest was 345.1. The market capitalization stood at 344,861.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 380.4 and the low was 171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 338,492 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 4.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
09 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18498 k

The trading volume yesterday was 46.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 338 k.

09 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹349.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 358.5 & 345.1 yesterday to end at 349.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.