Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹373.95 and closed at ₹369.45, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹373.95 and a low of ₹367.8 during the day. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹358,631.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹272.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 421,537 shares for the day.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 25.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹373.95 & ₹367.8 yesterday to end at ₹369.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.