Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 369.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 373.95 and closed at 369.45, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 373.95 and a low of 367.8 during the day. NTPC's market capitalization stands at 358,631.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 448.3 and a low of 272.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 421,537 shares for the day.

10 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 25.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8877
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
10 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15664 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹369.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 373.95 & 367.8 yesterday to end at 369.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

