Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹314.35 and closed at ₹312.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹319.30 and a low of ₹312.50 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹307,337.58 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.85, with a trading volume of 117,293 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|320.5
|Support 1
|313.35
|Resistance 2
|323.45
|Support 2
|309.15
|Resistance 3
|327.65
|Support 3
|306.2
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹430.0, 35.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 117 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹319.30 & ₹312.50 yesterday to end at ₹316.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend