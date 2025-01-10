Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened and closed at ₹325.35, with a high of ₹326.1 and a low of ₹319.85. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹310,632.70 crore. Over the past year, NTPC's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹296.55. The BSE volume for the day was 177,006 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|324.38
|Support 1
|318.28
|Resistance 2
|328.22
|Support 2
|316.02
|Resistance 3
|330.48
|Support 3
|312.18
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹458.0, 42.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹326.1 & ₹319.85 yesterday to end at ₹320.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend