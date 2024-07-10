Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : NTPC's stock opened at ₹379.7 and closed at ₹377.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹380.2, while the low was ₹375. The market cap stood at ₹365,564.31 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was ₹395 and the 52-week low was ₹184.75. The BSE volume for the day was 448,228 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.68% and is currently trading at ₹379.55. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 96.84%, reaching ₹379.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.8%
|3 Months
|-3.43%
|6 Months
|17.92%
|YTD
|21.18%
|1 Year
|96.84%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|379.75
|Support 1
|374.55
|Resistance 2
|382.6
|Support 2
|372.2
|Resistance 3
|384.95
|Support 3
|369.35
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹413.0, 9.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 448 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹380.2 & ₹375 yesterday to end at ₹377.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend