Fri Jun 07 2024 15:56:36
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 3.06 %. The stock closed at 350 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 352.4 and closed at 350. The highest price reached during the day was 362.15, while the lowest was 347.65. The market capitalization stood at 349758.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395 and the low is 173.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1901927 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 09:01:01 AM IST

NTPC eyes $50 billion capex to transform into a complete energy company

The company will spend $5 billion a year for the next 10 years to build production capacities in methanol, ethanol, green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel. It will also add to its power generation capacity, from both fossil-based and renewable sources.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/ntpc-eyes-50-billion-capex-to-transform-into-a-complete-energy-company-11717929812272.html

10 Jun 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1365.13Support 1351.48
Resistance 2370.07Support 2342.77
Resistance 3378.78Support 3337.83
10 Jun 2024, 08:33:25 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 2.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jun 2024, 08:18:48 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18490 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1901 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:04:01 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹350 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 362.15 & 347.65 yesterday to end at 350. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

