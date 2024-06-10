Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹352.4 and closed at ₹350. The highest price reached during the day was ₹362.15, while the lowest was ₹347.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹349758.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹395 and the low is ₹173.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1901927 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NTPC eyes $50 billion capex to transform into a complete energy company
The company will spend $5 billion a year for the next 10 years to build production capacities in methanol, ethanol, green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel. It will also add to its power generation capacity, from both fossil-based and renewable sources.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/ntpc-eyes-50-billion-capex-to-transform-into-a-complete-energy-company-11717929812272.html
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|365.13
|Support 1
|351.48
|Resistance 2
|370.07
|Support 2
|342.77
|Resistance 3
|378.78
|Support 3
|337.83
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 2.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18490 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1901 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹350 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹362.15 & ₹347.65 yesterday to end at ₹350. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.