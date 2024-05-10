Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Ntpc stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -2.71 %. The stock closed at 355.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at 357, reached a high of 358, and a low of 344.95 before closing at 355.65. The market capitalization for NTPC was recorded at 335504.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 380.4, while the 52-week low was 171.9. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on that day was 393,640.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1354.55Support 1341.4
Resistance 2362.85Support 2336.55
Resistance 3367.7Support 3328.25
10 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 6.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
10 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18361 k

The trading volume yesterday was 48.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 393 k.

10 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹355.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 358 & 344.95 yesterday to end at 355.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

