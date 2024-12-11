Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹369.15 and closed at ₹369.85, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹371.35 and a low of ₹366.40 during the day. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹357,952.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹280.85, with a trading volume of 331,005 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at ₹369.95. Over the past year, NTPC shares have risen by 28.49% to reach ₹369.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.21%, reaching 24610.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.46%
|3 Months
|-6.38%
|6 Months
|0.48%
|YTD
|18.64%
|1 Year
|28.49%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-hdfc-bank-ntpc-green-energy-hg-infra-adani-ports-and-more-11733856750399.html
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|371.4
|Support 1
|366.6
|Resistance 2
|373.7
|Support 2
|364.1
|Resistance 3
|376.2
|Support 3
|361.8
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 25.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹371.35 & ₹366.4 yesterday to end at ₹368.8. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.