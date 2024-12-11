Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 369.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 368.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 369.15 and closed at 369.85, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 371.35 and a low of 366.40 during the day. NTPC's market capitalization stands at 357,952.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of 448.3 and a low of 280.85, with a trading volume of 331,005 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.31%, currently trading at 369.95. Over the past year, NTPC shares have risen by 28.49% to reach 369.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.21%, reaching 24610.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.46%
3 Months-6.38%
6 Months0.48%
YTD18.64%
1 Year28.49%
11 Dec 2024, 09:02 AM IST Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, NTPC Green Energy, HG Infra, Adani Ports, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-hdfc-bank-ntpc-green-energy-hg-infra-adani-ports-and-more-11733856750399.html

11 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1371.4Support 1366.6
Resistance 2373.7Support 2364.1
Resistance 3376.2Support 3361.8
11 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 25.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8877
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
11 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15672 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 331 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹369.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 371.35 & 366.4 yesterday to end at 368.8. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.