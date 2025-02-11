Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹316.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹316.85. The stock reached a high of ₹316.90 and a low of ₹309.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹300,984.22 crore, NTPC's shares traded a volume of 180,676 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹448.30, while its 52-week low is ₹296.85, indicating a stable performance within this range.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹316.90 & ₹309.10 yesterday to end at ₹310.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend