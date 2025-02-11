Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 316.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.30 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 316.90 and closed slightly lower at 316.85. The stock reached a high of 316.90 and a low of 309.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 300,984.22 crore, NTPC's shares traded a volume of 180,676 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 448.30, while its 52-week low is 296.85, indicating a stable performance within this range.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13334 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹316.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 316.90 & 309.10 yesterday to end at 310.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

