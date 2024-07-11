Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹377.05, reached a high of ₹383.8, and a low of ₹369.9 before closing at ₹377. With a market capitalization of ₹370024.78 crore, the stock's 52-week range was between ₹184.75 and ₹395. The BSE volume for the day was 508138 shares.
11 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16488 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 508 k.
11 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹377 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹383.8 & ₹369.9 yesterday to end at ₹381.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend