Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 377 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 377.05, reached a high of 383.8, and a low of 369.9 before closing at 377. With a market capitalization of 370024.78 crore, the stock's 52-week range was between 184.75 and 395. The BSE volume for the day was 508138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16488 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 508 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹377 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 383.8 & 369.9 yesterday to end at 381.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

