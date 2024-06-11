Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹365.65 and closed at ₹360.7 with a high of ₹370 and a low of ₹361.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹353,491.96 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹395 and a 52-week low of ₹173.55. The BSE volume for NTPC was 861,994 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|369.4
|Support 1
|361.1
|Resistance 2
|373.9
|Support 2
|357.3
|Resistance 3
|377.7
|Support 3
|352.8
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 1.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 861 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹370 & ₹361.75 yesterday to end at ₹360.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend