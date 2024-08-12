Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹414.7 and closed at ₹407.4. The stock reached a high of ₹416.4 and a low of ₹408.1. NTPC's market capitalization stood at ₹397757.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹426.35 and ₹211.85, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 714541 shares.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|415.93
|Support 1
|407.78
|Resistance 2
|420.22
|Support 2
|403.92
|Resistance 3
|424.08
|Support 3
|399.63
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 9.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|10
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 714 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹416.4 & ₹408.1 yesterday to end at ₹410.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend