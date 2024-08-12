Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 407.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 414.7 and closed at 407.4. The stock reached a high of 416.4 and a low of 408.1. NTPC's market capitalization stood at 397757.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were 426.35 and 211.85, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 714541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1415.93Support 1407.78
Resistance 2420.22Support 2403.92
Resistance 3424.08Support 3399.63
12 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 9.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121010
    Buy7788
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
12 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25421 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 714 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹407.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 416.4 & 408.1 yesterday to end at 410.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

