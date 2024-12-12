Explore
Thu Dec 12 2024 09:40:23
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Sees Decline in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 365.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 369.95 and closed at 368.8, experiencing a high of 370.95 and a low of 364.8. The company's market capitalization stands at 354,413.2 crore. Over the past year, NTPC has reached a 52-week high of 448.3 and a low of 280.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 179,387 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:41:08 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.69%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

Ntpc Live Updates: A decrease in the futures price combined with an increase in open interest for NTPC indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

12 Dec 2024, 09:34:35 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹363.75, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹365.55

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 363.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 363.35 and 369.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 363.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 369.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:15:48 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.10%, currently trading at 365.90. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have seen a significant rise of 28.97%, reaching 365.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.94%
3 Months-6.2%
6 Months-1.56%
YTD17.47%
1 Year28.97%
12 Dec 2024, 08:45:03 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1369.0Support 1363.35
Resistance 2372.7Support 2361.4
Resistance 3374.65Support 3357.7
12 Dec 2024, 08:34:18 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 26.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8877
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
12 Dec 2024, 08:18:08 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15411 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 179 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:05:44 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹368.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 370.95 & 364.8 yesterday to end at 365.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

