Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Sees Decline in Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹369.95 and closed at ₹368.8, experiencing a high of ₹370.95 and a low of ₹364.8. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹354,413.2 crore. Over the past year, NTPC has reached a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹280.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 179,387 shares for the day.
Ntpc Live Updates: A decrease in the futures price combined with an increase in open interest for NTPC indicates the potential for a downward price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹363.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹363.35 and ₹369.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹363.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 369.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.10%, currently trading at ₹365.90. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have seen a significant rise of 28.97%, reaching ₹365.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.94%
|3 Months
|-6.2%
|6 Months
|-1.56%
|YTD
|17.47%
|1 Year
|28.97%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|369.0
|Support 1
|363.35
|Resistance 2
|372.7
|Support 2
|361.4
|Resistance 3
|374.65
|Support 3
|357.7
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 26.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 179 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹370.95 & ₹364.8 yesterday to end at ₹365.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend