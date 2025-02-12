Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹311.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹310.30. The stock reached a high of ₹312.10 and a low of ₹304.10 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹296,427.05 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 506,714 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹306.70. However, over the past year, NTPC's share price has declined by 4.22%, also standing at ₹306.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.24%
|3 Months
|-18.63%
|6 Months
|-22.82%
|YTD
|-4.92%
|1 Year
|-4.22%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|310.32
|Support 1
|302.12
|Resistance 2
|315.43
|Support 2
|299.03
|Resistance 3
|318.52
|Support 3
|293.92
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 40.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 506 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹312.10 & ₹304.10 yesterday to end at ₹305.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend