Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 310.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 305.70 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 311.25 and closed slightly lower at 310.30. The stock reached a high of 312.10 and a low of 304.10 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stands at 296,427.05 crores, with a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 506,714 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at 306.70. However, over the past year, NTPC's share price has declined by 4.22%, also standing at 306.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.24%
3 Months-18.63%
6 Months-22.82%
YTD-4.92%
1 Year-4.22%
12 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1310.32Support 1302.12
Resistance 2315.43Support 2299.03
Resistance 3318.52Support 3293.92
12 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 429.0, 40.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
12 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12859 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 506 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹310.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 312.10 & 304.10 yesterday to end at 305.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.