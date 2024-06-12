Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹369.55 and closed at ₹364.55. The stock reached a high of ₹372 and a low of ₹365. The market capitalization of NTPC was ₹356449.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹395 and the 52-week low was ₹182.65. The BSE volume for NTPC was 318979 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|370.87
|Support 1
|363.82
|Resistance 2
|374.93
|Support 2
|360.83
|Resistance 3
|377.92
|Support 3
|356.77
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 0.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹372 & ₹365 yesterday to end at ₹364.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend