Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 364.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 369.55 and closed at 364.55. The stock reached a high of 372 and a low of 365. The market capitalization of NTPC was 356449.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 395 and the 52-week low was 182.65. The BSE volume for NTPC was 318979 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1370.87Support 1363.82
Resistance 2374.93Support 2360.83
Resistance 3377.92Support 3356.77
12 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 0.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
12 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18854 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹364.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 372 & 365 yesterday to end at 364.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

