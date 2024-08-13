Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened and closed at ₹410.2, reaching a high of ₹410.2 and a low of ₹399.85. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹388,206.03 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹426.35 and a 52-week low of ₹211.85. A total of 976,723 shares were traded on the BSE.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at ₹402.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have surged by 88.19%, reaching ₹402.50. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.0%
|3 Months
|4.38%
|6 Months
|26.79%
|YTD
|28.83%
|1 Year
|88.19%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|407.27
|Support 1
|397.37
|Resistance 2
|413.58
|Support 2
|393.78
|Resistance 3
|417.17
|Support 3
|387.47
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 12.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|10
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25909 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 976 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹410.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹410.2 & ₹399.85 yesterday to end at ₹400.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend