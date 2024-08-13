Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Hello User
13 Aug 2024

2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -2.4 %. The stock closed at 410.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 400.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened and closed at 410.2, reaching a high of 410.2 and a low of 399.85. The company's market capitalization stood at 388,206.03 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 426.35 and a 52-week low of 211.85. A total of 976,723 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:22 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.54% and is currently trading at 402.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have surged by 88.19%, reaching 402.50. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.0%
3 Months4.38%
6 Months26.79%
YTD28.83%
1 Year88.19%
13 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 12 August, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hero Motocorp, NTPC, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

13 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1407.27Support 1397.37
Resistance 2413.58Support 2393.78
Resistance 3417.17Support 3387.47
13 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 12.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121010
    Buy7788
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
13 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25909 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 976 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹410.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 410.2 & 399.85 yesterday to end at 400.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

