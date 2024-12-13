Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹368.45 and closed at ₹365.55, experiencing a high of ₹368.45 and a low of ₹353.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹344,813.5 crore. Over the past year, NTPC reached a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹280.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 701,399 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.17
|Support 1
|350.17
|Resistance 2
|372.58
|Support 2
|344.58
|Resistance 3
|378.17
|Support 3
|336.17
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 30.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 701 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹368.45 & ₹353.05 yesterday to end at ₹355.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend