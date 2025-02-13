Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Surge as Positive Trading Momentum Continues
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Surge as Positive Trading Momentum Continues

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 306.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.80 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 306.05 and closed slightly lower at 305.70. The stock reached a high of 307.45 and a low of 300 during the day. With a market capitalization of 296,960.37 crore, NTPC's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 296.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 356,598 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:32:21 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹306.80, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹306.25

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 306.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 301.77 and 309.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 301.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 309.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:19:00 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.03%, currently trading at 306.15. Over the past year, NTPC's stock has declined by 4.22%, also settling at 306.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.24%
3 Months-18.63%
6 Months-22.82%
YTD-4.92%
1 Year-4.22%
13 Feb 2025, 08:50:49 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1309.27Support 1301.77
Resistance 2312.13Support 2297.13
Resistance 3316.77Support 3294.27
13 Feb 2025, 08:34:53 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 429.0, 40.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
13 Feb 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12481 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 356 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:04:30 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹305.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 307.45 & 300 yesterday to end at 306.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

