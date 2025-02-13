Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Surge as Positive Trading Momentum Continues

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹306.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹305.70. The stock reached a high of ₹307.45 and a low of ₹300 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹296,960.37 crore, NTPC's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 356,598 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹306.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹301.77 and ₹309.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹301.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 309.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.03%, currently trading at ₹306.15. Over the past year, NTPC's stock has declined by 4.22%, also settling at ₹306.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.24%
|3 Months
|-18.63%
|6 Months
|-22.82%
|YTD
|-4.92%
|1 Year
|-4.22%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|309.27
|Support 1
|301.77
|Resistance 2
|312.13
|Support 2
|297.13
|Resistance 3
|316.77
|Support 3
|294.27
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 40.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 356 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹307.45 & ₹300 yesterday to end at ₹306.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend