Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹320.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹320.3. The stock reached a high of ₹320.7 and a low of ₹307.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹298,851.25 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹448.3 and above its 52-week low of ₹296.55. The BSE volume for the day was 347,092 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|316.77
|Support 1
|303.67
|Resistance 2
|325.43
|Support 2
|299.23
|Resistance 3
|329.87
|Support 3
|290.57
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹458.0, 48.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 347 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹320.7 & ₹307.45 yesterday to end at ₹308.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend