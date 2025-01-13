Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -3.78 %. The stock closed at 320.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 308.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 320.7 and closed slightly lower at 320.3. The stock reached a high of 320.7 and a low of 307.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 298,851.25 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of 448.3 and above its 52-week low of 296.55. The BSE volume for the day was 347,092 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1316.77Support 1303.67
Resistance 2325.43Support 2299.23
Resistance 3329.87Support 3290.57
13 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 458.0, 48.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
13 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13722 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 347 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹320.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 320.7 & 307.45 yesterday to end at 308.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

