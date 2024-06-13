Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 367.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 371.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : NTPC's stock closed at 367.6, slightly lower than the open price of 369.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 373.95, while the low was 365.25. The market capitalization stood at 360,085.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 395 and the low was 182.65. The BSE volume for the day was 642,791 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19083 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 642 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹367.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 373.95 & 365.25 yesterday to end at 367.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

