Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : NTPC's stock closed at ₹367.6, slightly lower than the open price of ₹369.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹373.95, while the low was ₹365.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹360,085.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹395 and the low was ₹182.65. The BSE volume for the day was 642,791 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 642 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹373.95 & ₹365.25 yesterday to end at ₹367.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend