Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹332.35 and closed lower at ₹330.10, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹334.45 and touched a low of ₹330.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹321,880.83 crore, NTPC's 52-week high stands at ₹448.30, while the low is ₹292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 75,711 shares for NTPC.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NTPC's trading volume has increased by 4.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹330.15, reflecting a slight rise of 0.02%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 334.2 & a low of 330.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 331.75 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 329.8 & 328.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|333.02
|Support 1
|329.47
|Resistance 2
|335.38
|Support 2
|328.28
|Resistance 3
|336.57
|Support 3
|325.92
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.45 & ₹330.10 yesterday to end at ₹331.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.