Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 330.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 332.35 and closed lower at 330.10, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 334.45 and touched a low of 330.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 321,880.83 crore, NTPC's 52-week high stands at 448.30, while the low is 292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 75,711 shares for NTPC.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.15% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NTPC's trading volume has increased by 4.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 330.15, reflecting a slight rise of 0.02%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable increase, whereas a downward price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

13 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 334.2 & a low of 330.65 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 331.75 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 329.8 & 328.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1333.02Support 1329.47
Resistance 2335.38Support 2328.28
Resistance 3336.57Support 3325.92
13 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹330.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 334.45 & 330.10 yesterday to end at 331.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.