Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 330.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.