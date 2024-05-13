Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Slides in Negative Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Slides in Negative Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 355.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 350.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price TodayPremium
Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 348.5, closed at 346, with a high of 356.25 and a low of 347.95. The market capitalization stood at 344910.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for NTPC were 380.4 and 171.9 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 742235 shares traded on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:40:36 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Ntpc, indicates the possibility of a negative price trend in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

13 May 2024, 09:34:28 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹350.55, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹355.7

Ntpc share price is at 350.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 349.92 and 358.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 349.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 358.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:18:35 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

The NTPC share price has dropped by -0.34% and is currently trading at 354.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 97.99%, reaching 354.50. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.59%
3 Months7.81%
6 Months46.45%
YTD14.25%
1 Year97.99%
13 May 2024, 08:48:19 AM IST

Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1358.72Support 1349.92
Resistance 2361.93Support 2344.33
Resistance 3367.52Support 3341.12
13 May 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 4.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
13 May 2024, 08:17:13 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18484 k

The trading volume yesterday was 32.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 742 k.

13 May 2024, 08:07:00 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹346 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 356.25 & 347.95 yesterday to end at 346. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

