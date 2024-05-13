Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Slides in Negative Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹348.5, closed at ₹346, with a high of ₹356.25 and a low of ₹347.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹344910.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for NTPC were ₹380.4 and ₹171.9 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 742235 shares traded on that day.
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Ntpc, indicates the possibility of a negative price trend in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹350.55, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹355.7
Ntpc share price is at ₹350.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹349.92 and ₹358.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹349.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 358.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis
The NTPC share price has dropped by -0.34% and is currently trading at ₹354.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 97.99%, reaching ₹354.50. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|3 Months
|7.81%
|6 Months
|46.45%
|YTD
|14.25%
|1 Year
|97.99%
Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|358.72
|Support 1
|349.92
|Resistance 2
|361.93
|Support 2
|344.33
|Resistance 3
|367.52
|Support 3
|341.12
Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 4.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18484 k
The trading volume yesterday was 32.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 742 k.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹346 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹356.25 & ₹347.95 yesterday to end at ₹346. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
