Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Slides in Negative Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹348.5, closed at ₹346, with a high of ₹356.25 and a low of ₹347.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹344910.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for NTPC were ₹380.4 and ₹171.9 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 742235 shares traded on that day.
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Ntpc, indicates the possibility of a negative price trend in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ntpc share price is at ₹350.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹349.92 and ₹358.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹349.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 358.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The NTPC share price has dropped by -0.34% and is currently trading at ₹354.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 97.99%, reaching ₹354.50. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.59%
|3 Months
|7.81%
|6 Months
|46.45%
|YTD
|14.25%
|1 Year
|97.99%
The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|358.72
|Support 1
|349.92
|Resistance 2
|361.93
|Support 2
|344.33
|Resistance 3
|367.52
|Support 3
|341.12
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 4.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 32.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 742 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹356.25 & ₹347.95 yesterday to end at ₹346. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
