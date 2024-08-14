Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 400.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 403.4 and closed at 400.35. The stock reached a high of 404.5 and dipped to a low of 395. The market capitalization stood at 383,842.53 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, NTPC's stock has seen a high of 426.35 and a low of 211.85. The BSE reported a trading volume of 310,925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25213 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 310 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹400.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 404.5 & 395 yesterday to end at 395.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.