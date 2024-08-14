Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹403.4 and closed at ₹400.35. The stock reached a high of ₹404.5 and dipped to a low of ₹395. The market capitalization stood at ₹383,842.53 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, NTPC's stock has seen a high of ₹426.35 and a low of ₹211.85. The BSE reported a trading volume of 310,925 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 310 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹404.5 & ₹395 yesterday to end at ₹395.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.