Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened and closed at ₹306.25, with a daily high of ₹308.55 and a low of ₹303.30. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹297,734.79 crore. Over the past year, NTPC has seen a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 526,805 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|309.3
|Support 1
|303.8
|Resistance 2
|311.7
|Support 2
|300.7
|Resistance 3
|314.8
|Support 3
|298.3
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 39.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 526 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹308.55 & ₹303.30 yesterday to end at ₹306.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend