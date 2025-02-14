Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2025, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 306.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened and closed at 306.25, with a daily high of 308.55 and a low of 303.30. The company's market capitalization stands at 297,734.79 crore. Over the past year, NTPC has seen a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 526,805 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1309.3Support 1303.8
Resistance 2311.7Support 2300.7
Resistance 3314.8Support 3298.3
14 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 429.0, 39.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
14 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12600 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 526 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹306.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 308.55 & 303.30 yesterday to end at 306.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

