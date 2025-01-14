Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹301.75 and closed at ₹308.20, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹310 and a low of ₹296.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹298,899.7 crore, NTPC's 52-week high stands at ₹448.30, while the 52-week low is ₹296.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,341,504 shares for the day.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 113.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1341 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹310 & ₹296.85 yesterday to end at ₹298.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend