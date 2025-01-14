Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -3.23 %. The stock closed at 308.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 301.75 and closed at 308.20, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 310 and a low of 296.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 298,899.7 crore, NTPC's 52-week high stands at 448.30, while the 52-week low is 296.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,341,504 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14531 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 113.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1341 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹308.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 310 & 296.85 yesterday to end at 298.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.