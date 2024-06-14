Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ntpc opened at ₹376, closed at ₹371.35 with a high of ₹376 and a low of ₹368.05. The market capitalization was ₹358,728.16 crore. The 52-week high was ₹395 and the low was ₹182.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc was 540,528 shares traded.
NGEL is discussing the possibility of seeding joint ventures with HPCL and Hindalco on the lines of the JV it has created with IndianOil Corp. Ltd, according to people aware of the matter
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|375.22
|Support 1
|366.77
|Resistance 2
|380.03
|Support 2
|363.13
|Resistance 3
|383.67
|Support 3
|358.32
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 0.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 540 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹376 & ₹368.05 yesterday to end at ₹371.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend