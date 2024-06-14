Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 371.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ntpc opened at 376, closed at 371.35 with a high of 376 and a low of 368.05. The market capitalization was 358,728.16 crore. The 52-week high was 395 and the low was 182.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc was 540,528 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 09:03 AM IST NTPC arm in talks with HPCL, Hindalco for green hydrogen JVs

NGEL is discussing the possibility of seeding joint ventures with HPCL and Hindalco on the lines of the JV it has created with IndianOil Corp. Ltd, according to people aware of the matter

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/indianoil-captive-consumption-ccus-carbon-offsetting-carbon-tax-11718280711934.html

14 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1375.22Support 1366.77
Resistance 2380.03Support 2363.13
Resistance 3383.67Support 3358.32
14 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 0.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
14 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18970 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 540 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹371.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 376 & 368.05 yesterday to end at 371.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

