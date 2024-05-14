Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock on the rise in today's trading

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's open and close prices were ₹355.7, with a high of ₹355.75 and a low of ₹346.5. The market cap stood at ₹340256.01 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹380.4 and a low of ₹171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 360722 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc touched a high of 357.2 & a low of 354.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|357.37
|Support 1
|354.17
|Resistance 2
|358.88
|Support 2
|352.48
|Resistance 3
|360.57
|Support 3
|350.97
Ntpc Live Updates
NTPC
NTPC
Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, NTPC's share price increased by 1.55% to reach ₹356.35, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power are experiencing a decline, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.19% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|356.35
|5.45
|1.55
|380.4
|171.9
|345540.7
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|311.1
|4.65
|1.52
|317.4
|172.54
|289341.78
|Adani Green Energy
|1697.4
|-17.65
|-1.03
|2016.0
|816.0
|268873.67
|Adani Power
|593.9
|-1.1
|-0.18
|647.0
|214.0
|229063.67
|Tata Power
|421.8
|10.0
|2.43
|464.3
|201.75
|134849.12
Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 0.25%
A rise in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹354.5, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹350.9
Ntpc share price is at ₹354.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹346.1 and ₹355.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹346.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 355.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Ntpc has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at ₹352.50. Over the past year, Ntpc shares have surged by 100.57% to ₹352.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.65%
|3 Months
|8.39%
|6 Months
|42.82%
|YTD
|12.78%
|1 Year
|100.57%
Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|355.6
|Support 1
|346.1
|Resistance 2
|360.55
|Support 2
|341.55
|Resistance 3
|365.1
|Support 3
|336.6
Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 5.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18320 k
The trading volume yesterday was 39.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹355.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹355.75 & ₹346.5 yesterday to end at ₹355.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!