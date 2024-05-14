Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock on the rise in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 350.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's open and close prices were 355.7, with a high of 355.75 and a low of 346.5. The market cap stood at 340256.01 cr, with a 52-week high of 380.4 and a low of 171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 360722 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Ntpc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc touched a high of 357.2 & a low of 354.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1357.37Support 1354.17
Resistance 2358.88Support 2352.48
Resistance 3360.57Support 3350.97
14 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NTPC's share price increased by 1.55% to reach 356.35, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power are experiencing a decline, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.19% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC356.355.451.55380.4171.9345540.7
Power Grid Corporation Of India311.14.651.52317.4172.54289341.78
Adani Green Energy1697.4-17.65-1.032016.0816.0268873.67
Adani Power593.9-1.1-0.18647.0214.0229063.67
Tata Power421.810.02.43464.3201.75134849.12
14 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 0.25%

A rise in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹354.5, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹350.9

Ntpc share price is at 354.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 346.1 and 355.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 346.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 355.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Ntpc has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at 352.50. Over the past year, Ntpc shares have surged by 100.57% to 352.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.65%
3 Months8.39%
6 Months42.82%
YTD12.78%
1 Year100.57%
14 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Ntpc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1355.6Support 1346.1
Resistance 2360.55Support 2341.55
Resistance 3365.1Support 3336.6
14 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 5.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
14 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc share price Today : Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18320 k

The trading volume yesterday was 39.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.

14 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹355.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 355.75 & 346.5 yesterday to end at 355.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

