Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock on the rise in today's trading

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's open and close prices were ₹355.7, with a high of ₹355.75 and a low of ₹346.5. The market cap stood at ₹340256.01 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹380.4 and a low of ₹171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 360722 shares traded.
Ntpc touched a high of 357.2 & a low of 354.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|357.37
|Support 1
|354.17
|Resistance 2
|358.88
|Support 2
|352.48
|Resistance 3
|360.57
|Support 3
|350.97
Today, NTPC's share price increased by 1.55% to reach ₹356.35, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power are experiencing a decline, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.19% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|356.35
|5.45
|1.55
|380.4
|171.9
|345540.7
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|311.1
|4.65
|1.52
|317.4
|172.54
|289341.78
|Adani Green Energy
|1697.4
|-17.65
|-1.03
|2016.0
|816.0
|268873.67
|Adani Power
|593.9
|-1.1
|-0.18
|647.0
|214.0
|229063.67
|Tata Power
|421.8
|10.0
|2.43
|464.3
|201.75
|134849.12
A rise in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ntpc share price is at ₹354.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹346.1 and ₹355.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹346.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 355.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Ntpc has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at ₹352.50. Over the past year, Ntpc shares have surged by 100.57% to ₹352.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.65%
|3 Months
|8.39%
|6 Months
|42.82%
|YTD
|12.78%
|1 Year
|100.57%
The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|355.6
|Support 1
|346.1
|Resistance 2
|360.55
|Support 2
|341.55
|Resistance 3
|365.1
|Support 3
|336.6
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 5.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 39.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹355.75 & ₹346.5 yesterday to end at ₹355.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
