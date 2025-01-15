Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹299.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹298.25, with a high of ₹312.8 and a low matching the opening price at ₹299.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹289,154.6 crore. Over the past year, NTPC's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹296.55, with a trading volume of 817,933 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|314.67
|Support 1
|302.97
|Resistance 2
|319.13
|Support 2
|295.73
|Resistance 3
|326.37
|Support 3
|291.27
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹458.0, 47.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 817 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹312.8 & ₹299.25 yesterday to end at ₹310.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend